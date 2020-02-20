GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

The filing Tuesday, in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for victims that will allow the organization to carry-on.

Expert lawyers say it could be the biggest, most complex bankruptcy ever seen. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as boys by scout leaders.

Will the national organization's bankruptcy filing impact scout groups in Michigan?

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the Michigan Crossroads Council -- which oversees scout activities throughout the state. Donald Shepard, Scout Executive and CEO said the council is separate and distinct from the national organization.

The Michigan chapter has not yet filed for bankruptcy and Shepard confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that meetings, activities, district and council events -- as well as service projects -- are taking place as usual. Shepard said there should be no change to the local scouting experience.

Read the full statement below:

"The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to equitably compensate victims while ensuring Scouting continues across the country. The Michigan Crossroads Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience. The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Michigan Crossroads Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council."

