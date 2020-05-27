x
michigan

Video showing Michigan deputy punching woman sparks protests

About three dozen demonstrators marched outside the sheriff’s department headquarters.
Credit: AP
Daughter of Sha' Teina Grady El, Jaquisy Grady speaks up with other protesters Tuesday, May 26, 2020 while gathered inside the Washtenaw County Sheriff's office to await an answer after a deputy was recorded punching her mother in the head multiple times during an arrest at the Washtenaw Sheriff's Office in Ypsilanti, Mich.(Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A Michigan sheriff’s deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest, and her husband was tased by another deputy after allegedly refusing an order to leave the scene of a shooting. 

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, including the one seen on the video punching the woman.

About three dozen demonstrators marched outside the sheriff’s department headquarters, chanting such things as “no justice, no peace” following the incident in Ypsilanti Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit. 

