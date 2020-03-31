LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state received 400 ventilators from the strategic national stockpile on Tuesday, March 31.

"They’re on their way to hospitals in need across the state to help save lives," said Whitmer in a tweet.

The ventilators were secured by FEMA after Michigan's major disaster declaration request was approved by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said on Monday, the state will need "thousands more" ventilators as more people get sick from COVID-19.

"We have about 1,700 ventilators right now," she said. "We think we will need many more than that--by the thousands--so there's no question we’re going to need an additional 5- to 10,000 ventilators."

The novel coronavirus is a respiratory illness, and in severe cases, patients need ventilators to survive. As the virus is causing a surge of patients in Michigan and across the country, there is a shortage of ventilators.

The Society of Critical Care Medicine has projected that 960,000 coronavirus patients who become critically ill in the U.S. may need to be put on ventilators. The organization estimates there are only about 200,000 ventilators in the country.

"We are still working to secure more and ensure our health providers have the tools they need," said Whitmer.

In the White House Coronarvirus Task Force's daily briefing, Trump said he talked to Whitmer on Tuesday and sent " a large number of ventilators" to the state. The federal stockpile has about 13,000 ventilators, according to the Associated Press.

Private companies are also stepping up to start producing more ventilators. In Michigan, both GM and Ford Motor Company have reconfigured their factories to start making the vital piece of medical equipment.

Trump also said FEMA will soon deliver beds for the field hospital being set up at the TCF Center in Detroit. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assessing facilities around Michigan to see if they can be developed into field hospitals.

Michigan reported more than 1,100 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,615. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center Tuesday evening, Michigan ranked fourth for the most number of COVID-19 cases behind New Jersey and New York.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

