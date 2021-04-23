Mom missing with children after fleeing following court order

A mother from Michigan has gone missing with her three children after a court order to remove them from her custody.

MANISTEE, Mich. — A mother from Michigan has gone missing with her three children after a court order to remove them from her custody.

Michigan State Police said a court issued the order for Kimberly Berrentine at 3 p.m. Thursday. Child Protective Services and law enforcement tried to pick up the children, but learned the mother fled in her vehicle with the kids. They were last seen in the 100 block of Taylor Street in Manistee.

One of the four children was found Friday at a home in Midland. The other three are still missing, police said.

The missing children have been identified as 6-year-old Tallyn Leigh Smith, 8-year-old Talissa Lynn Barrentine and 12-year-old Trevor Alan-Peter Edens.

Manistee police said Berrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, hallucinating and driving erratically.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children and Berrentine are urged to call 911 or Det. Sgt. Goodspeed at 231-398-3281.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.