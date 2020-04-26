LANSING, Mich. — Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest stay at home order, it mandates that employers need to supply masks for their workers by Monday, April 27.

The order was issued on Friday, and it opened up some industries that have been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus. Because of that, some businesses are scrambling to secure masks in time for the deadline.

However, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that she recognizes that many business owners are working to reopen and comply with the order, and Monday's deadline may be difficult for some companies because of limited supplies.

"Therefore, I am asking our law enforcement partners around the state to consider the good faith efforts of businesses that have tried, but have been unsuccessful, in obtaining appropriate face coverings when deciding whether to take criminal enforcement action against a non-compliant business," Nessel said in a statement Sunday.

Whitmer's extended stay at home order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on April 26. Also within the order, it says that Michiganders must wear masks in enclosed public spaces.

Nessel said in her statement that while businesses continue to find face coverings that employees should use their own face coverings as protection.

"The Governor’s order requires that each of us – businesses and employees – work together to safely and successfully reopen our economy," Nessel said. "We appreciate the cooperation of law enforcement, employers and employees as we strive to carefully and thoughtfully reopen our state, one step at a time.”

