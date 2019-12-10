MARION, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old Marion man who was killed in a "domestic incident."

Officers responded to reports of a subject armed with a knife outside a home near 3rd and Broadway Street in Marion around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The 29-year-old man was killed "as a result of the incident," police said.

The area is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Michigan State Police are still investigating.

