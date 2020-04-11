x
Harmony: Opposing Trump and Biden groups in Michigan make music together

Groups on different sides of the political aisle joined together to sing Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Trump supporter Matthew Woods, dressed as a Continental Army soldier, leads a Trump Train Rally through the parking lot of a polling precinct on Election Day in Warren, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WARREN, Mich — For a brief and unexpected moment, there was harmony. Melody, too.

A group of Donald Trump supporters and backers of Joe Biden started shouting at each other through bullhorns Tuesday night in a Detroit suburb, and police were called in.

As tensions escalated, Matthew Woods, a 59-year-old Trump supporter and traveling musician from Southern California, says he challenged the Biden side to a sing-off by breaking into “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America.’'

And soon, he says, the other side was joining in. 

