Harmony: Opposing Trump and Biden groups in Michigan make music together

WARREN, Mich — For a brief and unexpected moment, there was harmony. Melody, too.
A group of Donald Trump supporters and backers of Joe Biden started shouting at each other through bullhorns Tuesday night in a Detroit suburb, and police were called in.
As tensions escalated, Matthew Woods, a 59-year-old Trump supporter and traveling musician from Southern California, says he challenged the Biden side to a sing-off by breaking into “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America.’'
And soon, he says, the other side was joining in.
