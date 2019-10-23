BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Big Rapids are hoping the public can help them find two brothers who have been missing since earlier this week.

According to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, 16-year-old Michael "Mikey" Gross and 12-year-old Gage Gross have been missing since about 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Michael is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. Gage is about 4 feet 11 inches and 120 pounds with light brown and green eyes.

If you have any information about the boys' whereabouts, contact Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811.

