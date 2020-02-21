LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has created a task force that will focus on lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Whitmer announced her plan to create the Prescription Drug Task Force in her State of the State address last month. She made it official Friday by signing Executive Order 2020-01.

The Prescription Drug Task Force will consist of leaders at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Insurance and Financial Services, and the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, as well as some state lawmakers including Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), Sen. Curt VanderWall (R-Grand Rapids), Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Charter Township), Rep. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) and Rep. Hank Vaupel (R-Fowlerville).

Over the past six years, the average price of drugs prescribed to treat diabetes, heart disease, depression, and other common conditions has more than doubled. Whitmer says the help remedy this, the Prescription Drug Task Force will identify strategies and recommend legislative and administrative actions that can be taken to increase transparency in the pricing of prescription drugs and to lower costs for Michigan families.

“Nobody should have to choose between refilling their prescription and paying rent, but that’s the current reality for too many Michigan families,” said Whitmer. “There are people who are already struggling to get by, who know that any day, they could get a diagnosis that would put them in severe medical debt. That has to change."

The task force will complete its work and submit a final report to the governor detailing its findings and recommendations by Aug. 15.

