x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

Republican senators: Governor lied about husband's boat call

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey questioned Wednesday why her staff pushed Sen. Tom Barrett to delete his post.

LANSING, Mich. — A Republican legislative leader says Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “lied” and engaged in a “cover-up” by asking for the removal of a social media post about her husband’s attempt to get his boat in the water, only to later acknowledge he did drop her name as a joke. 

Whitmer has confirmed her husband called a northern Michigan dock company before he traveled to their home there. 

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey questioned Wednesday why her staff pushed Sen. Tom Barrett to delete his post.

A spokeswoman says Whitmer has been “completely honest” and Shirkey owes her an apology. 

Other stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.