Republican senators: Governor lied about husband's boat call

LANSING, Mich. — A Republican legislative leader says Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “lied” and engaged in a “cover-up” by asking for the removal of a social media post about her husband’s attempt to get his boat in the water, only to later acknowledge he did drop her name as a joke.
Whitmer has confirmed her husband called a northern Michigan dock company before he traveled to their home there.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey questioned Wednesday why her staff pushed Sen. Tom Barrett to delete his post.
A spokeswoman says Whitmer has been “completely honest” and Shirkey owes her an apology.
