U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) will be in Grand Rapids Monday, Oct. 7 on a bus tour of the city to highlight energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructure projects in the city.

While out and about, she also plans on releasing a new report on the climate crisis in Michigan. According to a release from Stabenow's office, the report will summarize scientific studies documenting the impact of the climate crisis in Michigan and outline how Michigan is poised to lead the way in reducing the effects of the crisis.

Two out of three clean energy jobs in Michigan — more than 85,000 in total — are in the energy efficiency sector.

Stabenow will start her tour at Rockford Construction on First Street NW at 3 p.m. She will head to the Roosevelt Park neighborhood for a tour and stop at the InterCity Christian Federation, located at 920 Cherry St. SE at 4 p.m.

At 4:20 p.m., Stabenow will make a stop at Brewery Vivant, located at 925 Cherry St. SE, for a press conference and end the tour back at Rockford Construction.

