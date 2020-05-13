Whitmer: 31K state employees to take temporary layoff days

For many, the furloughs will be two layoff days per two-week pay period.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan says 31,000, or nearly two-thirds, of state employees will take temporary layoff days through late July as the state confronts a budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the state will participate in a federal “work share” program. It lets employees work fewer hours but collect partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of lost wages.

For many, the furloughs will be two layoff days per two-week pay period. They will start Sunday and go through July 25.

Higher-level managers will take one layoff day every other pay period — a 5% pay cut.

