x
Whitmer: 31K state employees to take temporary layoff days

For many, the furloughs will be two layoff days per two-week pay period.
Credit: AP
The State Capitol is seen, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan says 31,000, or nearly two-thirds, of state employees will take temporary layoff days through late July as the state confronts a budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the state will participate in a federal “work share” program. It lets employees work fewer hours but collect partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of lost wages. 

For many, the furloughs will be two layoff days per two-week pay period. They will start Sunday and go through July 25.

Higher-level managers will take one layoff day every other pay period — a 5% pay cut. 

