Whitmer: 31K state employees to take temporary layoff days

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan says 31,000, or nearly two-thirds, of state employees will take temporary layoff days through late July as the state confronts a budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the state will participate in a federal “work share” program. It lets employees work fewer hours but collect partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of lost wages.
For many, the furloughs will be two layoff days per two-week pay period. They will start Sunday and go through July 25.
Higher-level managers will take one layoff day every other pay period — a 5% pay cut.
