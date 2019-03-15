DURAND, Mich. — A tornado caused damage in Shiawassee and Genesee counties Thursday evening according to our affiliate ABC 12.

The tornado touched down in Durand and Vernon areas of Shiawassee County around 6:45 p.m. It was moving northeast in Genesee County.

Heavy damage was reported in Vernon Township. There were also dozens of damage reports into Clayton Township, Flushing, Flint Township into Genesee Township.

More than 6,100 Consumers Energy customers in Shiawassee County lost power while more than 1,700 customers lost power in Genesee County.



