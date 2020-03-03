BANGOR, Mich. — For the second time in less than two years a Bangor-area business has been destroyed by fire.

According to a press release from the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), firefighters from six Van Buren County departments were called to Mim's Furniture around 11:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a fire.

When responders arrived to the business, located at 31375 M-43 in Arlington Township, they were met with heavy smoke and fire in the attic.

According to SHAES, Mim's Furniture was rebuilt back in 2018, after a similar fire rendered the building a total loss on New Year's Eve.

The fire with eventually put out by Bangor Community firefighters with the help of Bloomingdale, Columbia, Hartford, Lawrence and South Haven Area Emergency departments. SHAES said water had to be shuttled by tankers to the fire scene.

The State Fire Marshal has been requested to conduct an investigation into the cause, according to Bangor Fire Chief Dereck Babcock.

