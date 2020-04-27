LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday that extends the validity of personal protection orders that would be expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the order, law enforcement agencies are required to extend the validity of PPO to July 21. This directive coincides with a Michigan Supreme Court administrative order that extends PPO until 90 days after Michigan's emergency declaration is lifted.

“Michiganders who file for personal protection orders due to threats, stalking, and abuse should have peace of mind in their homes during the ongoing health crisis,” Whitmer said. “By extending the expiration of existing personal protection orders, we are helping secure the safety of vulnerable residents as we continue to flatten the curve and plan for Michigan’s resurgence.”

The order takes immediate effect.

“Unfortunately, these victims are particularly vulnerable to stalking and harassment — which is why they sought protection in the first place,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Until today, victims were unable to effectively seek extensions of PPOs during this health care crisis – building upon the anxiety of an already fearful situation.”

During the pandemic, local law enforcement agencies have also been reporting a big uptick in domestic violence calls.

