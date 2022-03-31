FBI investigating threats against attorneys, judge in Whitmer kidnap trial

Special Agent Mara Schneider says a home was raided in Hazel Park on the state's east side in connection to the threats.

DETROIT — The Detroit branch of the FBI is investigating threats made against two defense attorneys and the judge presiding over the trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Special Agent Mara Schneider says a home was raided in Hazel Park on the state's east side in connection to the threats. Authorities confirm that no one was arrested at the residence.

“FBI Detroit will work closely with other FBI field offices and with our law enforcement partners across the country to identify the source of any threat made to anyone involved with the ongoing prosecution in Grand Rapids,” said Schneider. “Individuals found responsible for making threats in violation of state and/or federal law will be referred for prosecution in the appropriate jurisdiction.”

Schneider says no attempts were made to harm those receiving threats.

The men accused in the plot were arrested in October 2020 amid talk of obtaining an explosive that could blow up a bridge and hold back police from responding to a kidnapping at Whitmer’s second home, according to trial testimony.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the kidnapping plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

