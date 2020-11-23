Middleville president dies from coronavirus

Pullen died on Friday, Nov. 19. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — The Middleville Village president, Charlie Pullen, has died from complications caused by COVID-19, according to the village manager.

Pullen served on the village council since 2002 and was on the Middleville Planning Commission before that. He was a dedicated Army veteran as well.

“Charlie was instrumental in the Crane Road bridge project and the Paul Henry Trail through Middleville. Both projects have brought positive, long-term change to keep the village thriving,” said Village Manager Patricia Rayl.

Information about Pullen's funeral services has not yet been released.

