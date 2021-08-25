Recognizing awesome educators in West Michigan for the 2021-2022 school year!

If there's a dedicated teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings' Teacher of the Week is back for another school year!

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text TEACHER to 616-559-1310. Make sure to include the teacher's name, school, and a short explanation of why they deserved to be recognized. If you have a photo, please send that along as well!

Then every Monday from September 20th to June 6th a winner will be highlighted on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

Official rules can be found below.

TEACHER OF THE WEEK CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Teacher of the Week” is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) of the State of Michigan residing in the following counties at the time of entry: Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, St. Joseph, VanBuren and Wexford who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. In addition to meeting the above criteria, the nominee must also be employed by an educational institution in one of those counties. Employees and contractors of TEGNA and any of its respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. The contest will begin at 12 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, August 27, 2021 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on June 1, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). Enter by emailing news@13onyourside.com or texting 616-559-1310 and nominate the teacher with an explanation why they deserve to be Teacher of the Week. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Entries not selected will automatically roll over to subsequent contests, if applicable.

4. Winner Selection. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on a Tuesday during the Contest Period in order to be eligible for that Wednesday’s judging. On or about every Wednesday (between and including September 15, 2021 and June 2, 2022) one (1) weekly winner will be selected by a two-person committee of qualified judges at WZZM based on how well the nominee fits the following criteria: the impact the nominee has had on students; the effect the nominee has had on the community; and the nominee’s performance as an educator. Each criterion is equally weighted. Judges will assign each entry a score between 1 and 100 for each criterion, with 100 being the best score. The entry with the highest cumulative score for that week will be declared the winner. In the event of a tie judges will re-judge the tied entries on the above criteria.

5. Prizes and Odds. There will be thirty-seven (37) winners selected during the period between and including September 15, 2021 and June 2, 2022. Each winner will receive a gift card. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Approximate Retail Value of Prize: $25.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about each Wednesday at the phone number and/or email address provided on winner’s entry form. Each winner must respond to such notification within 24 hours. Failure to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. WZZM will mail prize to each winner at a provided address within four (4) business days after notification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of WZZM.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of WZZM. WZZM reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by WZZM. WZZM reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time, for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, WZZM reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. WZZM will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or WZZM. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by WZZM in its sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless WZZM and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the WZZM, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Contest, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Contest or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.