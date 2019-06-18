It's Tuesday, which means 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

Calling all superheroes! Saturday is your day to take over the John Ball Zoo. Show off your superhero best while visiting all the creatures that call the zoo home. Some of your favorite superheroes will be on hand to say hello and take pictures. It's happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Head over to Grand Haven to check out the new and improved musical fountain. The new sound system will feature music from the popular movie "The Greatest Showman." The show begins at 10:10 p.m. and is free to attend.

The Downtown Market is hosting a Made in Michigan pop-up marketplace from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It's happening outside the market, then head inside to peruse what the indoor vendors have to offer.

Aspiring soccer stars will love the experience of checking out the Refugee World Cup at Calvin College's Soccer field. Bethany's Refugee and Immigrant services will be holding the 6th annual game beginning at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

