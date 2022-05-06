MAKING HISTORY | Kent Co. Mounted Unit invited to keep spectators safe at Kentucky Derby

The announcement is historic, as the Kent County Mounted Unit is the first out-of-state mounted patrol to assist Louisville police at the Derby.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Riders up! The Kent County Mounted Unit will be making history Saturday as they head to the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The sheriff's office announced the news Friday morning, saying that their mounted police unit will be the first out-of-state unit to help at the derby. Officers will be assisting Louisville Metro Police Department in keeping spectators at the race safe.

The Kent County Mounted Unit works several special events a year, and is in high demand for events that may require crowd control. Officials say one mounted police officer is the equivalent of 12 to 14 officers on the ground.

Each year, the Louisville Mounted Police prepares for Derby week to help keep the over 150,000 attendees safe.

