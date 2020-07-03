GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at a Mr. Burger restaurant in Grand Rapids Saturday evening.

The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. at the location on Northland Drive near Plainfield Avenue NE.

Kent County dispatch said fire crews from Plainfield Township, Rockford, Algoma Township, Ada Township and Cannon Township all responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

