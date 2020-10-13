Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Dorr Township

An MSP trooper on the scene said there were reports of horses being caught in the fire.

DORR, Mich. — Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Dorr Township Monday night.

It started just before 9 p.m. near 140th Avenue and 14th Street.

According to a Michigan State Police trooper on scene, there were reports of horses being caught in the fire.

It is not yet known what started the fire. The incident is under active investigation.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

