Muskegon Co. Board of Commissioners votes against censure for commissioner after Facebook post

Several board members said they disagreed with Lahring’s posts, but still voted against the censure.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners voted 5-4 Tuesday evening against a motion to censor a commissioner for a Facebook post attacking another commissioner.

In June, Commissioner Zach Lahring directed homophobic comments at board chairman Bob Scolnik in a Facebook post, including calling Scolnik a “little queer.” Discussion over the comments at the June 29 meeting included public comments from Muskegon residents voicing both support and disapproval toward Lahring's post.

The censure would not have prohibited Lahring from speaking publicly but would serve as a public reprimand and indicate the board’s disapproval.

Lahring has since removed the Facebook post at the request of his wife.

