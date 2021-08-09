Most attendees at the meeting say that it shouldn't be up to the entire neighborhood to pay for isolated flooding effects.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Maintenance and improvements will not be made to a $2 million drain in Muskegon county. The project began in 2013 and was completed in 2018 to divert groundwater away from neighborhoods, but some homeowners say they still ended up with flooding.

About 50 Muskegon County residents showed up to the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center for the Board of Determination meeting. Many had a common mindset on possible Kuis Drain repairs.

"It's a waste of money," David says.

"I don't think this is an issue at all," Linda says.

Fruitport Township Resident Matthew Woolen says even after the improvement project on the drain, he's still having issues. He and his wife Crystal were hoping a new drain outside the home could keep it from flooding.

"I'm not asking for nobody's money," she says. "I'm asking for a solution."

Some argued that there are other options out there.

"If you bought it that way, you should've hired a contractor to tear it up and do it the right way," Roger says.



"I think there's an easier solution, and it's called ditches and natural runoff," David says.

Nine other homeowners in Sullivan Township say they're having problems too, but most at the meeting agreed that it shouldn't be up to the entire neighborhood to pay another assessment.



"We were assessed $12,000 for a drain system we don't even use, and we have no way to use it," Michelle says. "This is just silliness. People need to help themselves or think of different ways to solve problems."

The Board of Determination is a three-member group of Muskegon County residents who don't live in the area of the aggrieved residents. Ultimately, they agreed with the majority at the meeting to not begin a new project on the Kuis Drain.



"It's an issue where we have a small portion with the problem that comes from the idea of a building in a improper area," Board Member Sharon Ackerman says.

Woolen says it's unfortunate that the motion didn't pass to make repairs on the drain, but he understands where everyone is coming from.



"I don't think that a little area of an isolated issue should cost everyone else money to deal with an isolated problem," he says. "It'd be nice to figure out another avenue."

Muskegon County Water Resources Commissioner Brenda Moore says she wants to keep assessments only for those who needed work done.

Anyone who disagrees with the decision has 10 days to file an appeal with the Muskegon County Circuit Court.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.