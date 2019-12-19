MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon Heights are working to learn what lead up to a car crashing into a home early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Glendale Street, between Amsterdam and Rotterdam avenues.

Crews say the car hit the back corner of the home where the gas connects to the house. DTE was on scene trying to fix the gas line.

It is not immediately known if anyone was injured in the incident or if anyone was home.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

