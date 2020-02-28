MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Michigan — Operation Warm is coming to the Muskegon Heights Branch of the Muskegon District Library, located at 2808 Sanford Street.

They'll be giving out brand new coats for free Friday, February 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Leaders from the library's marketing department tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE 150 coats will be available. Those coats will come in size 4 through 14/16. They will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Operation Warm is a non-profit organization that serves children across North America. They say there is more need than they can keep up with because nearly 16 million children live in poverty across North America and more than 2.5 million children are homeless each year in the U.S.

If you would like to help Operation Warm host more events like this and give coats to more children in need, you can visit their website to find out how.

