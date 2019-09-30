MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Students at Edgewood Elementary in Muskegon Heights were evacuated around 10:40 a.m. Monday due to a gas leak.

According to Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean, firefighters arrived on scene and found potentially hazardous conditions outside of the building, which warranted the evacuation of the school.

Around 10:45 a.m. crews working on the road at the south east corner of the Edgewood Elementary property ruptured a gas line.

Muskegon Area ISD Public Information Officer Kristin Tank said the students were relocated to Sacred Heart Church, located at 150 East Summit.

As of 11: 40 a.m. the gas leak was controlled by DTE energy and students were given the all clear to return to the school.

