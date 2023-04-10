Researchers: Algae bloom found in Muskegon Lake had low levels of toxins

Researchers are still encouraging people and animals to avoid contact with the algae bloom until it clears up.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Low levels of toxins have been identified in Muskegon Lake after an algae bloom was spotted earlier this week.

Researchers from the Grand Valley State University Annis Water Resource Institute took samples on Monday for testing. On Wednesday, they found detectable levels of microcystin, which is a toxin produced by freshwater cyanobacteria.

Mike Hassett with the Annis Water Resource Institute said the microcystin levels are just within what is considered safe.

"Different agencies often have different microcystin concentration advisory thresholds for lakes that are drinking water sources versus lakes that are only used for recreation," he said. "Since Muskegon Lake is not a drinking water source, the results we had from this week are worth noting as being higher than our normal conditions but are not the highest we’ve seen in Muskegon Lake."

However, researchers are still encouraging people and animals to avoid contact with the algae bloom until it clears up. Exposure to cyanotoxins can lead to a wide range of illnesses, including headache, stomach pain and neurological symptoms.

Photos show scale of algae bloom on Muskegon Lake 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Algae blooms appear most often in the summer and can develop for the following reasons:

High amounts of nutrients are in the water.

Surface water conditions are calm.

Water temperatures are high.

Zebra or quagga mussels are present in low-nutrient lakes.

Suspicious-looking algae can be reported to EGLE by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1-800-662-9278 or sending an e-mail to AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov. Photographs are very helpful.

Here's a picture guide to help you identify blooms.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.