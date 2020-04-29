MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center has confirmed one case of COVID-19.

The center wrote in a press release Tuesday night, the individual is in isolation in accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.

The patient with the illness is said to be youth no other information was provided by the center.

“The Juvenile Transition Center took proactive steps to minimize exposure to youth and staff”, explained Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “All CDC and medical guidelines have been followed since the youth was admitted.”

The center is a 32 bed facility and only 11 youth are currently admitted; 7 of those youth are in the residential area and 4 in detention.

As of Tuesday the state of Michigan is reporting 242 cases of COVID-19 in Muskegon County and 15 deaths from the virus.

