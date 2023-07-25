Costco store may be coming to Fruitport Township

The Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission is considering site plans for the big box retailer that will include a gas station if approved.

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Costco Wholesale, the membership-based big box retailer, is eyeing a vacant property in Fruitport Township for its next location.

That's according to a public hearing notice from the Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission.

Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build a warehouse and a fuel facility on the vacant land on S. Harvey Street in Fruitport Township. The location is nestled between two US 31 exits, with easy access along Harvey Street.

The commission is hosting a hearing next month to get feedback from residents about the development.

Planning Commission board members will also consider a site plan as well as a planned unit development (PUD) request for construction. Stephen J. Cross of Cross Engineering and Associates submitted the request on behalf of Costco.

"This development fits into the township master plan along with the downtown development authority. Costco is a huge plus for Fruitport and Norton shores," Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham said in a statement.

There are two residential areas that border the property being considered for the wholesaler's development: Golf View West Condos and Catalina Shores Condos.

The combined assessed value of the nearly 80-acre property is $769,800, according to online property records.

The hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission, 5865 Airline Road in Fruitport.

Costco has three locations in West Michigan: Grand Rapids, Grandville and Kalamazoo.

A basic annual Costco membership starts at $60.

