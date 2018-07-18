MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Kids in Muskegon who can’t afford to play hockey now have a chance to hit the ice for a significantly lower cost.

The Muskegon Junior Jacks, a division of the United States Hockey League’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, are offering skating lessons and full hockey seasons for a little more than $20.

Hockey is one of the most expensive sports to play, said Nigel Hawryliw, youth director for the Junior Jacks.

“Sticks alone are $250 nowadays,” Hawryliw said. “Skates are $500-$600. So anytime you’re looking to play hockey, you’re making an investment into your child.”

The Jacks are offering the deal for Learn to Skate, Mites (eight and under) and Mini-Mites (six and under) programs. The offer is available until July 31.

“With the Mites and Mini-Mites, they’re getting an incredible deal,” Hawryliw said. “They’re getting a season of hockey. They’re getting warmups, jerseys, the cost of their [tournaments]…it’s too good to pass up right now.”

The City of Muskegon spent around $10,000 on new skates and helmets for the children. The Junior Jacks thanked the Lumberjacks and the Jeremy Tejchma Memorial Fund for supporting them in creating the deal.

“You don’t have to worry about your kid not liking it and eating $400, $500, $600 right away,” he said. “It's $20.18. What can you buy for $20.18 and do for six weeks nowadays?"

The offer helps children from all walks of life experience hockey, said Katie Ellis, whose seven-year-old son, Braiden, started skating with the Junior Jacks at age three.

“[They get to] be part of an organization that’s really for the betterment of the kids and just to have fun and try something new,” Ellis said. “And to do that with a minimal cost is terrific.”

