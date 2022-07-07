Inmate dead after fight with another inmate at Muskegon correctional facility

Correctional facility officials said they detained the suspected inmate and recovered a weapon from the scene.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 35-year-old man serving time at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon is dead after a fight with another inmate turned deadly Wednesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., authorities said an inmate identified as 35-year-old Zachary Luttrull walked into the cell of another prisoner, and the two started fighting.

After Luttrull left the cell, the fight started up again in the communal bathroom.

Luttrull went to the officer station to ask for help, and staff rendered aid. Several minutes later, the ambulance showed up and left for the hospital with Luttrull, who was described as "still responsive" at the time.

Luttrull died about an hour later as a result of his injuries, a Michigan Corrections official told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The prisoner who he was fighting with was detained and a weapon was recovered from the scene, authorities said.

He is not being identified because he has not been charged.

Michigan State Police were contacted and are now investigating the death.

Luttrull was serving time for an assault on a police officer and various weapons charges. He was previously convicted of armed robbery.

According to online records, the Luttrull could have been released from prison as early as September 2027.

Ernest Brooks Correctional Facility is for adult male prisoners and is located at 2500 S Sheridan Dr in Muskegon.

