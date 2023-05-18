Muskegon Charter Township fire chief to retire after 36 years

Dave Glotzbach said the decision to retire comes after "much thought and mixed emotions". He will officially retire on Sept. 22.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After 36 years of service, Muskegon Charter Township Fire Chief Dave Glotzbach has announced he will be retiring in September.

Glotzbach posted the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday, saying the decision came after "much thought and mixed emotions".

"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Muskegon Charter Township and the neighboring communities over the course of the last 36 years, during this time I have been lucky to experience one of the greatest careers available and will be forever grateful for this opportunity," Glotzbach wrote in the announcement.

Glotzbach's retirement goes into effect on Sept. 22. He says he will work with the department to help with the leadership transition.

It is unclear at this time when a search for a new fire chief will begin.

