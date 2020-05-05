MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tuesday, a group gathered outside the state prison in Muskegon to say thank you to correction officers that are working to keep inmates safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some prisons have become hot spots for the virus because inmates are in close quarters, which makes it easier for infection to spread. In Michigan, 2,048 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus and 291 Department of Corrections workers also have the virus.

At the MDOC facility on Sheridan Drive in Muskegon County, members of the community stood outside the prison during shift changes with signs saying 'Thank you' and 'Our heroes.' Men and women with Muskegon Police and Fire joined the group as corrections officers reported for work.

"We are just trying to say that we appreciated you and that we are thankful for corrections staff who are heroes every day," said Jeff Zack, a retired state corrections officer. "They are the first responders who do not get much credit."

The MDOC facility in Muskegon doesn't have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 yet, but there are two tests pending. The biggest outbreak in the state have been recorded at Lakeland Correction Facility where 55% of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

