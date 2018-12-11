MUSKEGON, MI - For the last three winters residents in the city of Muskegon couldn't park vehicles on city streets from 2 - 6 a.m.

That ban will likely be replaced with new even-odd winter parking rules.

"All that we really want is people to move their cars a little bit every day," said Frank Peterson, Muskegon City Manager.

The existing rules don't work for some of the city's neighborhoods and residents.

"Where people just did not have off-street parking to retreat to," said Peterson.

Muskegon Commissioner will consider, and may pass a new ordinance on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The proposed "even-odd" parking program would follow the date on the calendar and street addresses.

"What we are going to do is allow people to park on the even side of the street on the even days and then on the odd side of the street on the odd days," said Peterson.

Street parking will be allowed between 5 a.m and 5 p.m. on odd or even calendar days based on the odd and even numbered street addresses. Between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m parking will be allowed on both sides of the street.

The proposed changes would not impact parking in the city's downtown district.

If approved city plow drivers would have a 12-hour period to clear snow from at least one side of every street every single day.

The effective timeframe would be unchanged running from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28.

City staff know there will be a learning curve for residents and would only issue warnings for a time period before issuing actual tickets.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM