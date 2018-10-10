MUSKEGON, Mich. - School leaders with Orchard View Schools in Muskegon say some of their equipment is decades old and it's time for an upgrade. The school system is asking voters to approve a 1 mil sinking fund in November.

School leaders said over the last decade, state funding has not kept pace with increased mandated costs and inflation.The millage would generate $280,000 a year.

School leaders are holding a community forum to tell voters how they plan to use that money, if the millage is approved.

The meeting happens Wednesday, October 10 at 6 p.m. at Orchard View High School.

