MUSKEGON, Mich. - Have you ever sold anything on the Facebook Marketplace? Was the transaction successful? For some in Muskegon, people have been getting duped and robbed so the police department is stepping in.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, there has been an increase in larceny complaints related to making online sales.

Police say that suspects will contact sellers through Facebook pages, like Facebook Marketplace, and arrange a time and place to meet. When both parties get there, the suspects take the items and run away without paying. Investigators say the suspects in recent complaints have been mostly teens.

People are encouraged to be cautious when meeting strangers from online marketplaces when trying to purchase or sell items. The Muskegon Police Department suggests people meet up at the police station and to not do business with people using fake profiles, names or photos.

If anyone has information on a larceny incident, call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

