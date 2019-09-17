MUSKEGON, Mich. - No one was injured after shots were fired near Muskegon High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to Captain Shawn Bride, officers working in the area reported hearing shooting in the area of Peck Street and Irwin Avenue. One home in the 1400 block of Peck Street and one home in the 100 block of Catherine Avenue were struck by gunfire.

One of the suspects was caught after an on-foot pursuit. No one was injured but police believe more than one shooter was involved.

The shooting did not occur on school property.

