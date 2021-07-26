Nearly 100 parcels of Michigan land up for auction in August, September

Properties for sale range is size from under an acre to 120 acres.

LANSING, Mich — 97 parcels of state-owned land will be up for auction in the next couple months from the Michigan Department of Natural resources (DNR). The land is being sold through the DNR’s surplus land auctions and includes parcels considered better suited for private ownership.

Land is available mainly in the following counties: Alcona, Allegan, Benzie, Berrien, Chippewa, Clare, Genesee, Huron, Kalkaska, Kent, Lake, Mackinac, Mason, Mecosta, Menominee, Midland, Newaygo, Roscommon and Saginaw.

According to the DNR, properties for sale range is size from under an acre to 120 acres. Many of the parcels are forested or have road frontage.

“Much of the land offered in these auctions is isolated from other DNR-managed property, which creates some challenges and inefficiencies,” according to a release from the DNR. “Other parcels are included in the auctions because they offer limited recreation benefits to the public.”

Fourteen online auctions are being offered between Aug. 2 and Sept. 3. A full list of auction dates can be found here.

