ORLEANS, Mich. - At least two homes caught fire in Ionia County Wednesday morning.
According to dispatch a home on Catalpa Drive, near Long Lake, went up in flames around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 14. As a result, the neighboring home also caught fire.
It was not immediately known if anyone was inside when the fires started.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on scene working to learn more.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
