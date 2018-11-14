ORLEANS, Mich. - At least two homes caught fire in Ionia County Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch a home on Catalpa Drive, near Long Lake, went up in flames around 7:45 a.m. Nov. 14. As a result, the neighboring home also caught fire.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside when the fires started.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

