Release provided by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Grand Rapids, MI - The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) will be honoring leaders from the West Michigan community at their upcoming 11th annual Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The awards recognize individuals who have positively impacted the community through their sustained efforts to better the quality of life in the region. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character.

The awards include The Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award, The Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award and “The Casey” Award, and will be presented formally to recipients at the GRPM’s annual fundraiser, the Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala on Thursday, November 7, 2019, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by calling 616.929.1728 or by visiting grpm.org /11thLegacyAwards .

The Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of our community. The 2019 Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Mike and Sue Jandernoa. The Janderenoa’s have been ongoing supporters of the Museum's exhibitions and educational programs.

Mike Jandernoa has built a notable legacy in Grand Rapids and beyond throughout his tenure as the former CEO of Perrigo. Mike is currently active on the board of directors for an array of organizations including Business Leaders for Michigan, Hopen Life Science Fund, Metabolic Solutions Development Company, Spectrum Health System, the University of Michigan President’s Advisory Board, Grand Valley University Foundation, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation and The Heart of West Michigan United Way. Mike continues to contribute to the advancement of the community through his various business ventures that focus on investments, entrepreneurship and community.

Sue, who is a former educator, continues to serve the community as a committed volunteer by giving her time to assist local organizations. As a devoted advocate for health and education, Sue is currently on the board of directors for a variety of organizations including the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, First Steps of Kent County, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Broadway Grand Rapids, ArtPrize and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. In addition, Sue also serves as a trustee at Grand Valley State University.

The Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award is awarded to an individual who demonstrates a commitment to the greater West Michigan region, supporting philanthropic organizations and contributing to the cultural, educational and economic health of our community. The 2019 Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award will be awarded to Richard Noreen, current Tax Partner at BDO, who specializes in tax and business advisory services. Rich has advised the Museum on financial stability and strategic vision for over 24 years through his service on the GRPM Foundation Board of Trustees, GRPM Board of Directors and as Treasurer. Rich has also helped stimulate economic growth throughout the community through his role as an advisor for individuals, families, private and public companies and charities. More specifically, Rich has offered his expertise in family office issues, estate planning, S corporation, family partnerships, income and intangible tax planning as well as succession planning for closely held businesses. Rich has also advised donors on complicated gifting strategies to numerous private and public charities. In addition, Rich currently serves on the Literacy Center of West Michigan Board of Directors.

“The Casey” Award is named after one of the Museum’s most dynamic volunteers, Casey Wondergem. This award highlights public service and serves to inspire and encourage continued charitable activity. The 2019 “The Casey” Award will be presented to Lin Bardwell, an accomplished community leader who has served Grand Rapids in various capacities. Through Lin’s role on the City of Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission, she was instrumental in advising on stewardship for The Mounds, a 55 acre National Historic Landmark and one of the few surviving burial mounds still in existence. The Mounds fall under the Museum’s care and stewardship. As a strong advocate for the preservation of Native American history, Lin also took lead as the project coordinator, lead historian, and spokesperson for the "Gi-gikinomaage-min (We are all teachers): Defend Our History, Unlock Your Spirit" initiative since its launch in August 2014 for Grand Valley State University. In addition, Lin has an extensive background serving in leadership positions for a diverse group of organizations including the Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission, the West Michigan Environmental Action Council and the Odawa Economic Development Inc. for the Little Traverse Band of Odawa Indians.

Additionally at the Legacy Awards Gala, the GRPM will be auctioning a donated Mathias J. Alten (1871-1938) painting to raise funds for the Museum. The 24 X 28 Mathias Alten oil painting, depicting an autumn landscape with a road alongside a lake, valued between $8,000 and $10,000, is signed M. Alten. Bids are being accepted prior to the event and bidders do not need to be present. To bid, please contact Gina Schulz, the Museum’s VP of Corporate and Foundation Relations at 616.929.1705. Funds raised through the auction of this artwork will help support the Museum as a vital educational and community resource that offers learners of all ages world class exhibits and programs, and also cares for more than 250,000 artifacts and specimens.

The 2019 Jay and Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala is co-chaired by Dave & Carol Van Andel and Jim & Sue Williams. Sponsors include David & Carol Van Andel Family Foundation, Jandernoa Foundation, Eileen DeVries Family Foundation, Chase Creative, Cynthia Kay & Company, Ellis Parking Company, J.C. & Tammy Huizenga, The Steve & Amy Van Andel Foundation and Williams Kitchen & Bath. Media sponsors include 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Townsquare Media and the Grand Rapids Business Journal. For a full list of sponsors and support, please visit grpm.org /11thLegacyAwards .

