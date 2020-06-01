GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has said farewell to an officer who is retiring after 30 years.

Officer Bryan Boone retired Friday. His wife, who is a dispatcher, made special arrangements to have his daughter, Katie, call him out of service for the last time.

During the 30 years that Officer Brian Boone served, he worked the Neighborhood Patrol Unit, Detective Unit and patrol.

