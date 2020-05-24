19-year-old in critical condition after golf cart accident

Deputies say the golf cart was trying to make a turn when she was flown from the vehicle.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old female had to be airlifted to the hospital after being thrown from a golf cart Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Colter Dr. near Meadow Lark Ln. in Zeeland Township. After deputies investigated, they found that the golf cart tried making a turn onto Colter Dr. when the 19-year-old Zeeland Township woman was thrown from the vehicle. She sustained critical injuries and was transported via Aero Med to Butterworth Hospital.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: