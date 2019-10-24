GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Ottawa County father was arrested in connection to his teen son's drowning death.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the Timothy Alan Koets, 50, of Georgetown Township was arrested Thursday, Oct. 24 at his job -- nearly seven months after his son was found unresponsive in the family's backyard pool at their home on Port Sheldon Road.

The teen, who had special needs, was pulled from the pool and taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where he later died.

Detectives continued to investigate the March 28 incident and finally issued a four count warrant for Koets' arrest: manslaughter, second degree child abuse, second degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child and fourth degree child abuse.

