Major incident drill happeing Sunday in Allendale

Dozens are to attend the simulation near Lubbers Stadium, which is designed to train and prepare them for major incidents.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Dozens of first responders will attend a simulation on Sunday in Allendale that is designed to train and prepare them on how to react to major incidents.

The responders include police officers, firefighters and emergency medical providers.

Local hospitals are also to participate. Their mission is to practice how they would deal with a massive incident only with the information they are given.

“The purpose of the exercise is to develop the best capability in Ottawa County possible for responding to large-scale mass casualty incidents,” said Lou Hunt, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director. “We are already confident in our first responders and medical professionals in Ottawa; they all know their jobs well, but this exercise tests coordination and efficiency across the disciplines as they work together."

They won't be using practice dummies either. For a real-life effect, volunteers will attend to act as a large number of causalities.

Hunt said the simulation itself will be an important exercise, but the lessons learned from the day will be invaluable for future training.

“Our best measurement of success will be a comprehensive after-action report that identifies where we need to grow, and we will then make the necessary changes."

The drill is to be held near Lubbers Stadium at Grand Valley University from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

The exercise is co-hosted by Ottawa Medical Control Board Authority, Grand Valley State University and Ottawa County Emergency Management.

