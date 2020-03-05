OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 76-year-old Marne man died Saturday after being pinned by an ORV in a rollover crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they responded to Buchanan Street near Linden Drive NW just before 6 p.m. on a report of a rollover crash involving a side-by-side ORV in which the driver was pinned.

The investigation found that the driver was trying to corral a horse that had gotten loose. While following the horse, the man lost control and rolled the vehicle.

First responders lifted the ORV off the man and attempted life saving measures, but he received fatal injuries in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.

