Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners approves budget after weeks of discussion

The budget does cut some funding from programs for substance abuse and suicide prevention. It also affects food assistance and education programs, like Ottawa Food.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — After weeks of discussion and public comment, Ottawa County officials have approved a budget.

The Board of Commissioners approved it in a meeting that lasted nearly seven hours, finally wrapping up close to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

For over two hours of that meeting, commissioners heard from residents.

The budget in Ottawa County has been heavily debated for weeks, largely because of potential health department cuts. Health Department Director Adeline Hambley is one of dozens of people who spoke against the cuts.

While the board seemed to be in support of that program, none of the commissioners seemed to have an answer for how it would look after the budget cuts.

"There are more more food establishments, more houses being built, more children going to school. More people having a hard time making ends meet, more people with food insecurity," said commissioner Roger Bergman.

"I would not like the health department to cut this program. I don't think anyone does. And I would venture to guess nobody, even in the room would want this program cut by the health department," said Chairperson Joe Moss.

Another line item that had been debated in previous proposals was cutting the number of epidemiologists on staff from three positions to two. Commissioners decided to fund that third position.

Administrator John Gibbs said he believes this budget meets all state minimum requirements for the health department, which Hambley had had concerns about during previous discussions.

The budget passed with a seven to three vote, with the new budget taking effect Sunday, Oct. 1.

