Ottawa County broadband internet initiative moves forward

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County announced they are one step closer to making high-speed internet more accessible.

Last summer, Ottawa County Officials unveiled a long-term, four-phase initiative called the Ottawa County Digital Inclusion Strategy.

Phase one began in 2021 with a survey aimed at getting a better picture of high-speed internet access and connection speeds in Ottawa County.

Now that the survey is complete, Phase II can begin. That includes analyzing data to refine broadband-availability maps, understanding how residents use broadband and what they need, and learning more about what barriers to broadband access by both connected users and those currently without high-speed internet.

Organizers will use this data to develop solutions, including a preliminary engineering design and a cost model.

Although it is early in the process, a likely solution may be developing a hybrid system that features the use of fiber and wireless technology to serve the entire county.

