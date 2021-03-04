Semi transporting sugar flips on U.S. 31

The crash caused closures on the highway for several hours. No one was seriously hurt.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A semi driver is in the hospital after an early morning crash on Saturday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Buchanan Street in Grand Haven Township.

The 39-year-old driver was hauling sugar when he crossed the median and onto the southbound side of the highway before rolling over.

It caused closures on the highway for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate what happened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.