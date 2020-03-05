GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the murder conviction of an Ottawa County man who told police that he killed a woman because she was a longtime nuisance to the neighborhood.

Sheila Bonge was shot while snowblowing in Crockery Township on the day after Christmas in 2017.

There's no dispute that Wendell Popejoy killed her. But he argued that jurors should have been allowed to consider the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The appeals court disagreed.

The court says Bonge's death was not an instant crime of passion.

